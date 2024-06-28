ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0446 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,333.05 or 0.99941227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012676 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00080068 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.045736 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,317,605.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

