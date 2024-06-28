Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($83.72) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.23) to GBX 5,100 ($64.70) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($78.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($62.58).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,254 ($66.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,673.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,449.08. The stock has a market cap of £22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.40).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,749.14%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

