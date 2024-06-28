Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.47. 888,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,151,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

