Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

