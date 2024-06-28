AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

