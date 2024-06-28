Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

