ATB Capital Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEU. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

CEU stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.68. 1,371,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,253. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.47 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.06.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,388 shares of company stock valued at $573,621. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

