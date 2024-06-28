ATB Capital Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.
PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.55.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.2 %
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
