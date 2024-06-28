Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Purchases $66,308.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.64 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Athira Pharma

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.