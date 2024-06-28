Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 120,827 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,827 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 2.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 179,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,209. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

