Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,298 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.87. 3,093,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,641. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.36.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

