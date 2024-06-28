Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,628,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.75. 2,223,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

