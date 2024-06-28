Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 7,615 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,022,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 79,057 shares during the last quarter.

BHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 214,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,575. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

