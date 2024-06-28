Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 3.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,373,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 136,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 65,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,985. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

