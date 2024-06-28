Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.97 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.79. 8,958,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,142. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

