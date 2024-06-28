Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.12% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQL. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 209,708 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 84,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

HQL stock remained flat at $14.17 during midday trading on Friday. 62,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,391. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,025,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,332,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 461,813 shares of company stock worth $6,161,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

