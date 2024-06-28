Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 5,947,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,808. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

