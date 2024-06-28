Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 13,811 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

