Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

