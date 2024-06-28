Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.54. 275,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

