AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $23.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEYE

AudioEye Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AEYE opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.18.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.