Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 142.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,110. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,433 shares of company stock worth $4,522,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

