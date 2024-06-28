Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $373.75. 66,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,068. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.58 and a 200-day moving average of $307.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.52 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

