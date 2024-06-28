Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000. Enbridge accounts for about 4.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 260,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,349. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

