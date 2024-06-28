Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,997 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,043,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,371. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.