Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 602 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.88. 7,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.