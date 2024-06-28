Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Takes $4.64 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for 2.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after buying an additional 116,669 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

