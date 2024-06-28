Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.