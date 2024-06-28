AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Purchases C$19,250.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoCanada alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ opened at C$19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.