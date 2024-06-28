AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Purchases C$19,250.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.
Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of ACQ opened at C$19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.00.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
