Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

AUTL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 2,045,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,595. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $931.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

