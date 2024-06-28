Avalanche Price Tops $27.98 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and $332.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.98 or 0.00046154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,237,488 coins and its circulating supply is 393,891,118 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

