Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $61.28. 47,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

