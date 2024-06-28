Avolta (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
Avolta Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.
About Avolta
Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.
