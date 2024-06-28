B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $452.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

