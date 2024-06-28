Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $156.64 Average PT from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIDU opened at $87.04 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

