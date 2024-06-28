Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $156.64 Average PT from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.64.
Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Shares of BIDU opened at $87.04 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
