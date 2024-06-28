Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 17,013 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

