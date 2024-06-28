Baird R W Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Strong-Buy

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.14.

NYSE UHS opened at $191.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.87. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $193.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $21,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

