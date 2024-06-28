Balancer (BAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.62 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $173.37 million and $5.62 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00005007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 63,848,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,587,474 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

