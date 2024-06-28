Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSY opened at $3.71 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This is a positive change from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

