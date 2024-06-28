Bank of America Cuts Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $9.50

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALIT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.72.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

