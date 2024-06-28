Bank of America Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

