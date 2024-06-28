Bank of America Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $250.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $226.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

