Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.34) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.74).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 452.75 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,676.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 471.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 443.92.

In other Glencore news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($61,651.66). 10.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

