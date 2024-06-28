Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.08. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Communications

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

