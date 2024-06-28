Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 4.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $87,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

