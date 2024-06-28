Barclays Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $291.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $236.00 to $291.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.14.

ALNY stock opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

