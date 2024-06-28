Barclays Initiates Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,841. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.