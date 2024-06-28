Barclays Initiates Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

