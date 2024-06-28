Barclays Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of AES opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

