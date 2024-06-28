Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 92,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 121.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 152.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

